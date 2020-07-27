John H. Reese, 77, of Galion and Cocoa, Florida, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Rockledge, Florida.

He was born August 3, 1942 in Galion and was the son of Otto John and Marcena (Leffel) Reese. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy J. (Bower) Reese, whom he married on April 24, 1965.

He was a 1960 graduate of Iberia High School and received a degree in Business Administration from the Mansfield Business College. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years and retired in 1989 as a supervisor at the former North Electric in Galion and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

John was a member of the Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, life member of Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, VFW Post 4329, AMVETS Post 1979, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 303 and the Owls Club all of Galion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Jeffrey (Ethel) Reese of Garner, North Carolina; daughter Beth Fitch of Winterville, North Carolina and three grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Chandler, Amber and Jessica Reese.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael John Reese and a brother, David Reese.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Home, 218 South Market Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Pat Fruth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service .

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of John Reese, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.