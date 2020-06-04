John Newson
John Newson, 82, lifelong resident of Mt. Gilead, Ohio. died at his Florida home on May 25, 2020. J.P. was born in Mount Gilead on April 30, 1938, to John and Alline Newson. He was a member of Chester Lodge 258, AASR Valley of Columbus, Ohio, Aladden Shriners. He served 12 years in the National Guard and was a member of Amvets Post 1979. On May 25,1957, he married Janet Davis they were the parents of two sons Stanley (Nancy) and Steve both reside in Mt. Gilead. They have 6 grandchildren Nathan(Rachelle), Stanley Jr.(Michelle), Aimee (Kevin) Megan Westler, Ethan (Fiancee) Lyndsey Blevins, and Jenna Hughes; 11 great grandchildren 4 step great grandchildren, and sister Patsy Westbrook, Sister Sharon Patton is deceased. No services will be held due to COVID-19. Memorable contributions may be made to the Cancer Society or the The Hospice of your choice in memory of John.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
