John V. Coney III, age 77 of Cardington died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home. He was born on October 30, 1941 to the late John V. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Krack) Cooney II.

John graduated from Cardington High School in 1960 and had also attended Westerville School.

John was a firefighter for 35 years in Cardington and worked for Carsner Fuel, delivering for 28 years, retiring in 2002. He also farmed and raised cattle and hogs on the family farm in Cardington and enjoyed the boys showing in 4-H and their sports over the years. He loved his extended family, the "Campers", fishing and traveling with them. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and for sharing the farm with friends and neighbors for hunting and fishing, and golf cart trips with grandchildren and friends.

John married Marlene K. Pollock on December 24, 1960 and were married for almost 45 years before she preceded him in death on December 18, 2005.

John is survived by 3 sons: John V. (Bobbi) Cooney IV of Marion, Michael (Teresa) Cooney of Bucyrus and Jeffrey Cooney of Cardington; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren with 1 great-grandchild on the way; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by Ruthella and Charles Pollock and a brother, Fred Cooney.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Turner officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you donate to Cardington Fire Department, PO BOX 10, Cardington, OH 43315, or Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302 or Cardington UM Church, 300 South Marion Street, Cardington, OH 43315.

Those wishing to share a memory of John or to express a condolence to the Cooney family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.