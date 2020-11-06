John W. Bachelder, age 84, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living in Galion, Ohio.

He was born on January 22, 1936, in Mount Gilead, OH to the late Merle D. and Alice V. (Chubb) Bachelder Price. John graduated from Mount Gilead High School where he enjoyed playing on the varsity basketball squad and was later inducted along with his entire team into the MGHS Hall of Fame.

Shortly after high school, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served his country proudly as a unit stockman until his honorable discharge from military service.

For more than 25 years, John worked as a Gulf Oil Distributor retiring from Gulf Oil at the age of 50. He then enjoyed working and serving as a Gilead Township Trustee for 12 years. In his younger years, John also served as a Mount Gilead Volunteer Fireman.

John was a lifelong member of the Mount Gilead VFW Post 8054, and also a member of Amvets Post 87, and the Moose Lodge 303. He enjoyed doing remodeling and was often called upon as a handyman. With a love of the outdoors, John made many trips to the "lower woods" as he called it to enjoy the wildlife, hunt for mushrooms and squirrel hunt.

He enjoyed having a boat for many years and taking his family and friends water skiing. John owned a motorcycle and rode it on several cross country trips. He also enjoyed dancing and taught his daughter how to jitterbug.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Karen (Michael) Kurilec and Sharon (Craig) Hackworth both of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Brenna (Ryan) Ball, Tanner (Kristen) Kurilec, Joey (his fiancée Chelsea) Hackworth, and Cody Hackworth; siblings: Junior Bachelder, Palestine, TX and Jane (Peter) Gillespie of Las Vegas, NV; and nieces and nephews: Connie Schalinske, Kathylynn (John) St. Pierre, Bill Meeker, Vickie Wilbik.

John was preceded in death by his parents: Merle Bachelder and Alice Price and also a niece: Linda Bachelder Bronson and nephew: Allen Bachelder.

A graveside celebration of John's life will be held for family and friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11am at Rivercliff Cemetery. Pastor Stephan Bloomfield will officiate with military honors to follow.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Mount Gilead VFW Post 8054.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve John's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFunderaIHomes.com.