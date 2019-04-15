John W. Pagani, 76, of Galion, passed away April 11, 2019 after a year-long illness.

Born May 13, 1942, he was the son of the late John B. and Tresa (Jerger) Pagani. He married Sheila (Burns) Pagani on July 21, 1979 and she survives.

John was a graduate of Union Local High School in 1961. He worked as a CNC Machinist at Covert Manufacturing in Galion for 26 years, retiring in 2006. John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Galion and enjoyed fishing, going to Lake Erie, was past President of Washington Station Street Rods, processing and smoking meats with friends, loved to grill and cook and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Tia (Cindy) Pagani of Galion, Michelle (Kevin) Maley of Galion and Lisa (Marty Kohls) Zeisler of Galion; sons, Paul Pagani of South Carolina and Scott (Sherri) Pagani of Galion; grandchildren, Tyler (Molly) Maley, Spenser (Courtney) Hartline, Lindzy (Johnny) Kobyluck, Ashlyn (Brandon) Ruby, Austin Pagani, Ryan Marvin, Niki Angus and Kelly and Josh Kohls; 9 great grandchildren, Preston and Bruce Maley, Sophia and Carter Hartline, Ariyannah and Kyan Kobyluck, Raelyn Ruby and Haiden and Blake Kohls. Two additional great grandchildren are expected yet, Kaylum Ruby and one other. A sister also survives, Cindy Kremple of Mansfield.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the VFW Post 4329, 229 S. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.

