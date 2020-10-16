Jonah "Joney" Adkins Sr., age 67, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at his Chesterville home surrounded by his family Thursday evening, October 15, 2020.

He was born in Marengo on November 12, 1952, one of 16 children born to the late Emmett Sr. and Ina (Phelps) Adkins. A master carpenter and mason, he owned and operated Adkin's & Sons Construction for 37 years. Proudly working side by side with his son for the past 30 years. It was expressed that there was nothing he couldn't fix.

Working extensively throughout Morrow County, the imprint of his craftsmanship is shown on many of its buildings. For the last 15 years he also served as a property manager for Fishburn Services. He also retired from the former Peabody Company in Galion after 15 years.

Described as a workaholic, he was a true helper, always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He was one to enjoy a good laugh or joke, he liked to have fun in the midst of every task.

Joney had a passion for horses, owning and racing several. He was a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association and the Fredericktown Freewill Baptist Church. He also enjoyed golf and was an avid OSU fan, as well as the Browns and Indians.

With farming running deep in his family's roots, it was a hobby he favored with his son. Selfless, humble, and kind, and never an unkind word spoken, he was a friend and the less one had the better he liked them.

He will be remembered for his love of family and kind helping ways.

Joney is survived by his soulmate of 30 years Cindy (Taylor) Adkins, son Chad Adkins of Marengo, treasured granddaughter Faith Ann his pride and joy, brothers, Emmett Jr., Enoch, Jimmy (Sharon) Adkins of Marengo; sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Eloise (Chuck) Freeman, Laura Mailey, Joyce (Dick) Wertz of Marengo and Mary (Jerry) Fouts of Delaware. His sisters-in law, Rose and Betty Adkins of Cardington, Janet Adkins of Florida, Linda and Kim Adkins of Marengo; brother-in-law, Richard Addison of New Carlisle; uncle, Fred Phelps of Mt. Gilead, sisters-in-law; Tracy (Gerald) Parks, Tammy Oakes, Debbie (Mike) Nulk, numerous nieces and nephews, and will be sadly missed by Trevor Lester, whom he considered a son.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Jonah "Joey" Adkins in 2002; brothers: Frank, Gene, Ellet and Ernie Adkins; sisters: Hester Addison, Betty Stephens, Ruth Pukansky, and brothers-in-law: Beanie Mailey, Paul Stephens, Jim Oakes, parents-in-law Bill and Jane Taylor.

Friends may call from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20th, at the Fredericktown Freewill Baptist Church, 102 Columbus Rd., Fredericktown, OH 43019, where services will follow Tuesday at 2:00 pm with Pastor Aaron Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing during.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com