Joseph W. Etue, of Massillon passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The Hanover House. He was born on April 24, 1957 in Toledo to Gerald Etue of Detroit, MI and Laurene (Huston) Helton who is deceased.

Joseph enjoyed working and riding his Harley. He loved spending time with his grandkids and especially enjoyed tormenting them all. He also enjoyed "Dinking" around on different projects.

On May 25, 2004 in Greensboro, N.C. Joseph married Carol Lynn Vansheock and she preceded Joseph in death on October 8, 2010. There was nothing more he wanted than to be reunited with his beloved wife again.

Joseph is survived by two sons; Joshua (Robyn) Etue of Mount Gilead, and Jonathan (Tabitha) Etue of Howard, Ohio; Step-father, George Helton, Sr. of Sparta; step-children, Tammy Snyder of Galion and Sonia Fox of Bellville; a sister Brenda (Jack) Hubbard of Sparta; brother, George Helton, Jr. of Sparta; eight grandchildren; Gunner, Jade, Larissa, Joleene, Joey, Oliver, Marlanya and Shellby and 6 step-grandchildren: Harley, Garrett and Wesley.

In addition to his mother, Joseph was preceded in death by a step-son, Shane Chelette.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington. The burial will follow in the Worden Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Joseph or to express a condolence to the Etue family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.