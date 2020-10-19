Joseph W.B. "Joe" Simms, age 56, of Johnsville, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, at Riverside Hospital following a brief illness.

His family will greet friends from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to honor his life will be held there on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 AM, with Dr. Rev. Lucian Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.