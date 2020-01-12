Joyce A. Prater, age 59, of Chesterville and formerly of Marion, went to be the with Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Countryview of Sunbury following a five year battle with cancer.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 6 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 6 pm with Pastor Bill Snyder officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Joyce's family. To read her full obituary and share your condolences with her family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.