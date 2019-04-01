Joyce Ann (Sprague) Levering, age 83, of Orchard Park Assisted Living in Bucyrus and formerly of Mount Gilead, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center following a brief illness.

On April 15, 1935, Joyce was born in Penfield, Ohio, the second of four children of the late Carl Leslie and Lucille Geneva (Burr) Sprague. She was raised in Butler, Ohio, and moved to Mansfield during high school, graduating from Mansfield Senior High School.

Shortly after graduation, Joyce married a young man from Johnsville, Ohio, Ross Levering, whom she met at the 21 Club in Mansfield. They were married shortly thereafter on December 31, 1953. Together they shared forty eight years of marriage, lovingly raising three daughters: Karen, Charmaine, and Charlotte. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2002.

In 1956, Joyce and Ross moved to Mount Gilead and she immediately joined the First Baptist Church. She was a faithful and active member of the church throughout the rest of her life taking on numerous rolls during her fifty three years with them. She cherished her mothers' club for fifty plus years too.

For many years, Joyce worked at Farmers Home Administration, assisting farmers with loans, until her retirement.

As long as she was able, Joyce enjoyed walking in the evenings with her daughters Charlotte and Charmaine. She loved all animals, but especially Gigi and Chloe.

A class act, Joyce always looked her best and put her best foot forward. She lit up every room she entered with her precious charm. She always saw the best in everyone, never speaking a cross or judgmental word. She truly was the sweetest, kindest person you could have been lucky enough to know.

Joyce was the inspiration of her entire family. She was the epitome of what every mother, grandmother and great-grandmother should be, never missing anything they were involved in. She overflowed with love for her family, all of whom she was immensely proud of. She will forever be deeply loved and missed by all her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Karen (Doug) Bateman of Marion, and Charlotte (Bob) Howell of Mount Gilead; a son-in-law, Rick Howell; eight grandchildren: Tracy Hurst, Jennifer (Roger) Plowman, Tiffany Shaffer, Chris (Sara) Shaffer, Ryan (Courtnie) Howell, Eric (LaDawn) Howell, Angie (Gary) Hamberg, and Michelle (Josh) Mounts; twenty three great grandchildren; two sisters: Jean Sprague, and Carol (Bob) Dill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her middle daughter, Charmaine Howell on June 6, 2000; and a brother, Chuck Sprague.

Her family will greet friends from Noon – 2 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the First Baptist Church (address below). Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 PM, with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Levering Cemetery near Waterford.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at Orchard Park Assisted Living in Bucyrus, for their special care and friendship with their dear Joyce.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Joyce's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.