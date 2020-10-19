1/1
Joyce E. Davis
Joyce E. Davis, 86, of Mt. Gilead passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She was born August 7, 1934 in Morrow County, Ohio and was the daughter of Ramo and Lillian (McCollister) Morton. Joyce married W. Dean Davis on December 20, 1953 and they enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage until his passing on November 15, 2018.

She was a graduate of Edison High School and worked as an assembler 30 years at the former North Electric in Galion and retired after six years at the Hamilton Standards in Lexington. Joyce enjoyed her flowers, sewing, baking, making crafts, attending truck pulls and Ohio State football and basketball.

She is survived by three children, Terry (Teresa) Davis of Edison, Tina (Clayton) Parsons of Seville and Trudy (Tom) Ray of Galion; four grandchildren, Nathan (Jill) Parsons of Ashland, Tiffany (Mike) Hirt of Mt. Gilead, Travis Davis of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton and Chad Ray of Galion; four great grandchildren, Jack, Lynn, Riley and Morgan; sister Mary Jo Cherrington of Edison and a sister-in-law Dorothy Pfleiderer of Galion.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Clayton and a brother William Griggs.

Following her wishes, there will be no formal service.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Central Ohio Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joyce Davis, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
