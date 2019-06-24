Joyce L. Fricke, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away at her home early Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Joyce's family will greet friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Chris Plough officiating. Everyone is invited to share a meal and fellowship with the family afterwards at the VFW Post 8054, 4960 State Route 61, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Rather than flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338 (www. hospicemorrowcounty.org) or to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 ( ).

