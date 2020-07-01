Juanita Mae Ludwig, age 88, of Cardington, died peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital with loving family by her side.

Juanita was born July 12, 1931 in Waldo, Ohio, to the late Ray and Mary Louise (Scott) McQuistion. She graduated from Mt. Gilead High School, Class of 1950.

Soon after graduation Juanita married Howard E. Ludwig on August 9, 1952. They remained married for 63 years, until Howard's death in 2015.

Juanita spent most of her time as a homemaker and babysitter, raising many with her nurturing spirit. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Well known for her sour cream chocolate cake and cream puffs, Juanita was extremely skilled in the art of baking. She also enjoyed sewing in the winter and tending her garden and yard in the summer.

She was a member of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, The Pretenders Club and was a 4-H Advisor. Juanita had also attended the Stantontown Advent Christion Union Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, Juanita was preceded in death by grandson, Randy Ludwig; son-in-law, Kevin Wakely and brothers, Paul, Donald and Art McQuistion. She is survived by son, Danny Ludwig of Cardington; daughters, Theresa Wakely of Galion, Diane Pennington, Tami (Dave Shilt) Ludwig and Anita (Todd) Ludwig-Quibell all of Cardington; brothers, Dick (Bonnie) and Joe (Mary) McQuistion both of Marion and Gerald (Wilma) McQuistion of Mansfield; sister, Ruth (Walt) Nelson of Mt. Gilead; sisters-in-law, Betty McQuistion of Wadsworth, Laurie McQuistion of Marion; canine companion, Danger; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday. Juanita's nephew, Pastor Ricky McQuistion officiating. Interment Fulton Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 in Juanita's memory.

