June K. Heacock, age 85, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Cardington, Ohio, passed away at 7:55 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Logan Acres Care Center. She was born in Madison County, Ohio on June 29, 1933 to the late Clarence and Frona (Barnett) Wilkins.

Along with her parents, her brother L. Eugene Wilkins and two infant sisters preceded her in death.

On September 20, 1959, she married Harold Heacock and he survives in Bellefontaine.

She is also survived by a daughter Melodie (Mike) Conley of Belle Center; a son Glenn (Julie) Heacock of Huntington, Indiana; three grandsons, Derick (Amber Herron) Endicott of Temple, Texas, Logan Conley of Belle Center and Hunter Heacock of Huntington, Indiana; one granddaughter, Harleigh Heacock of Huntington, Indiana; one brother, Gerald (Mary Lou) Wilkins of Galloway.

June was a homemaker and member of the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church. She was graduate of Canaan High School and Columbus Business University.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Logan Acres Senior Community for the excellent care that they have provided the past seven years.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Pastor Mike Mitchell will officiate a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at the funeral home.

A graveside burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Acres Community Foundation, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.