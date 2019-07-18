Junia A. Kauderer, age 92, Mt. Gilead, formerly Columbus, died Jul 15, 2019.

Born May 15, 1927, in Franklin Co., daughter of the late Howard and Alice (Robey) Totten. Loving homemaker until children were raised. Then, proud to work at Dublin Cleaners until she was 81.

Missed by four children: Judy (Dr. Bob) Finney, Diane Welsh, Cheryl (Mike) Twiddy, and Matt (Leslie) Kauderer; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by son-in-law, Paul Welsh; two siblings: Betty Campbell and Bob Totten.

Private family services in Union Cemetery, Columbus.

Anyone wishing to honor Junia's memory may donate to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., 102A, Marion, OH 43302.

