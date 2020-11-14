1/2
Karen K. Armstrong
1951 - 2020
Karen K. Armstrong, age 69 of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1951 in Toledo to the late James E. and Beulah E. (Beveridge) Harruff.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. She went on to work as a clerk in the ICU at Marion General Hospital then later opened Armstrong's Bakery in Cardington. After the bakery, she worked for many years at Verizon, starting in customer service and then as a supervisor. Along the way she also earned an associate degree in business from OSU.

In her younger years, Karen loved to bowl and had been a member in many leagues. She enjoyed taking care of her children and watching them grow and later helping with the grandchildren as they came along. She enjoyed helping people in need in any way she could. She loved camping, mushroom hunting, decorating the house for the holidays and spending time with her family. She was also a big OSU fan and loved watching football games with family and friends.

Left to cherish Karen's memory are her children: Angela (Aaron) Mollett of Marion, Alissa (Cy) Conrad of Dalton and Amanda (Kyle Perry) Armstrong of Marengo; three siblings, Carl (Paula) Harruff of Sparta, Cecelia (Stan) Harper of Cardington and Craig (Jill) Harruff of Mt. Gilead; six grandchildren (Aubri, Alex, Cy, AJ, Kaley and Kyla), many nieces and nephews and a beloved pet, Jace.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Beth Armstrong; brothers, Michael Kevin Harruff and James Kent Harruff; as well as a nephew.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene, 328 Water Street, Cardington, Ohio 43315. The funeral service will then begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Darryle Moody officiating, the burial will follow in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Karen, or to express condolence to the Armstrong family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com. Flowers or other contributions may be received at Gompf Funeral Service of Cardington.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cardington Church of the Nazarene
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cardington Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
