Katherine M. McCloskey, age 92, formerly of Fulton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Kingston Memory Care in Marion, Ohio.

On July 15, 1926, Katherine was born at the family farm in Chesterville, the second of seven children of the late Lemoine and Annabel (Brown) Rinehart. She was raised in the Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church and graduated from Chesterville High School in 1944.

After graduation, Katherine furthered her education at a business school in Tiffin, Ohio, and she had worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Field Base during World War II. Around that time she also was set up on a blind date with Raymond H. McCloskey by her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Richard Pearl. They were married shortly thereafter on January 17, 1946, in Marengo, and shared thirty seven years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 1983.

Katherine eventually went on to become a clerk at Weaver's grocery in Fulton, an office manager for John Jagger Motor Sales for twenty three years, C and D Chevrolet for eleven years, and was the Clerk Treasurer for Cardington Lincoln Schools.

Katherine was a faithful member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, Fulton United Methodist Church, and recently enjoyed attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington. She also was a member of the Business Professional Woman, and volunteered for the Morrow County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Morrow County Health Department.

Katherine loved spending time at her home away from home, going to "the lake" at her cottage in Skyline View at Catawba Island, Lake Erie. She also loved gardening, reading, and was extremely proud of her family and Morrow County heritage. At one time, for her contributions to her community, she was named Morrow County Senior Citizen of the Year.

The matriarch of her family, Katherine loved her family beyond measure. She was selfless, always being the first to volunteer whenever a caregiver was needed by her family and neighbors. Despite being extremely thrifty, she also gave generously and unconditionally. She will be missed for so many reasons, including her ornery smile and quick wit.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Kay Disterdick of Cardington; a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Cindy McCloskey of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren: Devera (Stephen) Ritz, Wendy (Steve) Schmeltz, Jill (Jeff) James, Eric (Christina) McCloskey, and Sean (Heather) McCloskey; eight great grandchildren: Katie, Zach, Paige, Will, Abbie, Kayla, Hannah and Jack; a brother and sister-in-law: Grove and Pat Rinehart; three sisters: Joyce Charles, Alice Rogers and Sharon and (Dick) Gray; a sister-in-law Betty Rinehart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bill Disterdick; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and (Richard) Pearl; her brother, Joe Rinehart; two brothers-in-law: Sherman Charles and Bud Rogers; and an infant granddaughter.

Her family will greet friends from 2 – 5 pm on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N Main St, Mount Gilead. Services honoring her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 22, at the St Paul Lutheran Church (address below) in Cardington, with Pastor Steve Dennis officiating. An hour of visitation will be observed prior to her services at the church. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, 336 W Main St, Cardington, OH 43315, or to Morrow County Emergency Services, 140 S Main St, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Katherine's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.