Kathleen Bailey Miller, age 88, of Galion passed on to eternal life with God the Father & Son, Jesus Christ her savior October 23, 2020 at her home.

Kathleen was born February 21, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio. Her birth parents were Kenneth & Ethel (Rhoads) Bailey. At two years of age she became a child of her life parents, Rev. Sylvester & Susanna (Huston) Gear, who preceded her in passing.

She married her life partner Charles "Chuck" Miller in 1959. They met at Jerry's Night Club, dancing to the song "Ebb Tide" & it has been many times said, "She had him at first glance & dance!" She is survived by Chuck.

She is also survived by daughters, Tina (Dave) Ottavi of Columbus & Tawnya (Drew) Barton of Westerville. Grandchildren, Nicole Ottavi of Columbus, Brian (Rachel) Ottavi, Margaret Barton & Quinn Barton of Westerville; great-grandsons Tripp and Luca Ottavi; sister Maribelle (Robert) Flesher of Middletown; step-sister Frances Hopperton of Cincinnati & brothers-in-law John (Judi) Miller of Fulton & Richard (Patricia) Miller of Westerville. Brothers Richard Prather & Harold (Francis) Bailey preceded her in passing.

Kathie graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in 1950 and worked at The Hydraulic Press in Mt. Gilead, prior to becoming a Dental Technician in Mt. Gilead until she married Chuck. Kathie was a proud mother & enjoyed all the things associated with the raising of their two children. She later worked for 19 years & retired from The Galion Community Hospital as a nurse's aide, medical records assistant & physical therapy assistant. Kathie also assisted Chuck as hostess from 1980 to 1995 during Royal Caribbean Cruises for company marketing award winners.

Kathie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Galion, where she was active in Youth Fellowship, outreach meals, after school tutoring program & the Five Practices of Fruitful Congregations. She belonged to the Galion Model Mothers Club. She enjoyed baking, traveling & especially their vacations to Hawaii, plus the many cruises they took over the years.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St. Galion, Ohio 44833. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon in Iberia Cemetery with Rev. Donald Wake officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.

condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.