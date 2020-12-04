LEXINGTON: Kathleen "Kay" (Grim) Greene, of Lexington and formerly of Johnsville, passed away two days before her 93rd birthday at Lexington Court Care Center. Her daughters were by her side as she passed from her earthly body. Kay joined her Heavenly Father Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

"She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. (A virtuous woman's) hands are busy spinning thread, her fingers twisting fiber. She quilts her own bedspread. Her children arise and call her blessed. A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." (Proverbs 31:17, 19, 22, 28, 30 NLT) Kay was an accomplished seamstress and quilter who believed that when life gives you scraps… make a quilt! She spread love and warmth when she gave away her quilts and sewed for her family until her crippled hands could no longer do the task.

On December 4, 1927, Kay was born in Nippa, KY, the daughter of the late Faris and Malta (Daniels) Grim.

Kay married Elmer Greene on April 15, 1948, in Paintsville, KY. They shared over 56 years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on April 27, 2004.

Kay left her home in the hills of Kentucky at the age of 16 to work in Tipp City, OH where her first job was making bullets for World War II. In 1965, after her children were all in school and to buy a sewing machine, she went to work at North Electric/ITT in Galion. She continued to work until her retirement as an Inspector in June of 1986.

A God-fearing woman, Kay helped start and contribute to the building of the Edison Enterprise Baptist Church in Edison, OH. She was the last surviving founder. Kay served in many roles over the years in the churches she attended such as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, secretary, and singing solos. If there was a need, Kay was happy to help. As her health declined, she attended the Lexington Church of Christ with her daughter, as it was closer to home. She attended there until her health no longer allowed her to do so.

Kay's family was very dear to her. She cherished and enjoyed every moment spent with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She passed her faith and love for the Lord on to them. She had a passion for cooking, baking, mending, sewing quilts or anything she could make from scraps of fabric for family. When spring came, Kay cleaned her deck and had it ready for family cookouts complete with homemade ice cream. Any occasion was the right occasion to bake and cook to bring her family to her home to be close to her. She enjoyed making cakes of all kinds, fruit cobbler, her much loved potato candy, and irresistible chicken and dumplings. Kay was quite the Christmas fruitcake maker, sending them all over the country.

Kay could always find a reason to go on a road trip. She took a birthday trip at the age of 80 years young to Manhattan, New York City, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Boston with her three daughters. Kay enjoyed her yearly fall trip to Amish country to see God's beautiful countryside. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and craft shows.

On her 91st birthday, she was asked by her daughter what wisdom she could pass on to her family. She said, "Trust in the Lord, always have love and peace in your home and heart, and be nice to everyone." There are four things Kay was very adamant about: Her strong faith and trust in God, being a Christian Republican, her daily coffee, and eating an apple (or two, or three a day)! She will always be remembered as a very loving and faithful mother and friend.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Shanna Jackson of Lexington, OH, Neil Greene of Kingman, AZ, Diana Bachelder of Lexington, and Robin (Bruce) Snow of Johnsville; her grandchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Bachelder, Mick Jackson, Amber (Evan) Cauble, Diandra (Brandon) Moore, Shandi (Andy) Jesson, Heather Greene, Candice (Andy) Litteral and Heath (Katherine) Snow; her 11 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Minnie Lee Young and her brother, James (Sue) Borders.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Greene; sisters, Ollie Grim, Elsie Grim, and Sue Tandy; two brothers, Duel Grim and Ruel Grim.

Her longtime support of family and loving caretakers at Lexington Court were a treasure she cherished. She was "Grandma Greene" to many at Lexington Court, and they provided her with an abundance of love and care. The family would also like to thank OhioHealth Hospice; especially Julie Kirk and Lisa Jamison.

Friends may call Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-6 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held Monday at 11 am. Pastors Eddie Colegrove and Roger Fletcher will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to view Kay's tribute video.