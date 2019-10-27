Kenneth G. "Ken" Baird (affectionately known as "Pop"), age 91, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and formerly of Mount Gilead, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, at the Dogwood Creek Assisted Living Center in Muskogee.

On October 13, 1928, Ken was born in Edison, OH, the son of the late Charles "Eston" and Ollie Leah (Lepp) Baird. He graduated from Edison High School in the Class of 1946. He also attended Contra Costa College in CA and Arizona State University.

Ken married Joan Lancaster on April 2, 1949, in Covington, KY. They shared nearly 58 wonderful years together as husband and wife before she preceded him in death on January 23, 2008.

Ken went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served his country during the Korean War on the USS Leonard F. Mason (DD-852). He received his honorable discharge in 1955.

In addition to Mount Gilead, OH, and Muskogee, OK, Ken also spent many years living in Martinez, CA and Port Jefferson, New York. He worked for Fansteel Metallurgical in CA and OK for 15 years. He then spent the next 20 years working for Lawrence Aviation in NY where he supervised the melt shop and furnished materials for the Navy fighter planes built at Grumman Aircraft. He retired in 1998 and moved back home to Mount Gilead.

A man of faith, Ken served as a Deacon at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Muskogee and was also a Scout Master for 10 years. In Mount Gilead, Ken was member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon, Elder, and a Trustee. He also belonged to the Old Sailor's Club in Cardington and the Lion's Club in Muskogee.

Ken loved many outdoor activities: water skiing, fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. One of his most memorable experiences was a 120-mile canoe trip in the Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada with his Boy Scout Troop. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father and a dedicated community servant.

Ken is survived by his son, Thomas (Karen) Baird of Fort Gibson, OK; two daughters: Sally Young (Roger Pammer) of Keauhou, HI and Vicki Auld of Yorktown, VA; five grandchildren: Erik, Nathan, Wesley, Bryan, and Jennifer; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Becky Baird of El Cerrito, CA.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by granddaughter Amy Baird; brothers, Don Baird and Fred Baird; and sister, Louise Snyder.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Ken's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Gilead.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ken's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.