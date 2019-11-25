Kenneth G. "Ken" Baird (affectionately known as "Pop"), age 91, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and formerly of Mount Gilead, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, at the Dogwood Creek Assisted Living Center in Muskogee.

Ken's family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12Noon, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Memorial services to honor and celebrate his life will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Gary Brose officiating. Military honors provided by the Active Duty U.S. Navy, Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87 will conclude the service. Burial will take place in Iberia Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Gilead.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ken's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.