Kevin W. Shinaberry, age 62 of Marengo passed away at home Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A lifelong generational farmer he was superintendent of the Morrow County Highway Department until retiring in 2018.

Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Karen (Smith), sons: Kyle Shinaberry, Karter and Kacey Shinaberry, grandchildren: Kennedy, Kamden, brother: Neil & Rita, sister-in-law: Brenda Shinaberry, father-in-law Wade Smith, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Friends may callÂ 4-8 p.m. Monday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074 where funeral services will be held TuesdayÂ at 11:00 a.m., interment Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Marion General Hospital Foundation/Spirit of Hope Fund, 1000 McKinley Park, Marion, Ohio 43302.

