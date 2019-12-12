Kevin W. Shinaberry

Service Information
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH
43074
(740)-965-3936
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Obituary
Kevin W. Shinaberry, age 62 of Marengo passed away at home Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A lifelong generational farmer he was superintendent of the Morrow County Highway Department until retiring in 2018.

Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Karen (Smith), sons: Kyle Shinaberry, Karter and Kacey Shinaberry, grandchildren: Kennedy, Kamden, brother: Neil & Rita, sister-in-law: Brenda Shinaberry, father-in-law Wade Smith, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Friends may callÂ 4-8 p.m. Monday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074 where funeral services will be held TuesdayÂ at 11:00 a.m., interment Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Marion General Hospital Foundation/Spirit of Hope Fund, 1000 McKinley Park, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Fpr condolences and complete details visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
