Lambert Morris (Mac) McCown, formerly of Galion, Ohio, left his earthly body in Plano, Texas, and entered the gates of Heaven on December 23, 2019. He was born August 17, 1936, in Bimble, Kentucky, to Gordon Delbert McCown and Lucy Mae Rose.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 61 years; 3 children: Rick McCown, Deborah Durham and Kimberley Kirby; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mac is also survived by siblings Virginia Horton, Betty Zachman, Gordon (Junior) McCown, John McCown and Dian Moreland, along with other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Lloyd Hinkle, brothers Paul and Bob McCown and sisters Byrdie Mae McCown and Maxine Swim.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Hills Baptist Church, 2700 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mac's name to the American Diabetes Association, the American or the Parkway Hills Baptist Church Preschool Ministry.