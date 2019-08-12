Lana M. Fate, age 94, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully, August 9, 2019, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center.

She was born on March 12, 1925, in St. Johns, OH, to the late Dennis E. and Beryl M. (Smith) Shipley. Lana graduated from Mount Gilead High School with the class of 1943.

Lana and Jack Fate dated while in high school and the two were united in marriage on October 24, 1944.

For many years Lana worked in the Treasurer's office located at the Morrow County Courthouse.

A servant to the Lord, Lana enjoyed worshiping at the First Baptist Church in Mount Gilead. While attending there Lana faithfully served on the funeral and publications committees. She also was active in the Women's Group.

With a gift to cook Lana was always in the kitchen. There was never a question as to who did the cooking as Lana would often leave her mark with a messy kitchen when she was done. Her love for cooking also spilled over to those in need. She enjoyed working and even leading the team for the Soup Kitchen through the Presbyterian Church in Michigan City, Indiana. While there, she also cooked up many meals for the homeless men in the area as well.

Lana often enjoyed the simpler joys of life. She loved to play bridge and euchre with her friends. She often could be found in the garden tending to her roses or cozied up in a chair reading a book. Having an artistic side, Lana would paint and knit. Many of her painted birdhouses and knitted dish rags where given to family and friends over the years. Her greatest pride and joy though was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

Left to cherish her memory includes her children: Debra (Okie) Rice of Ostrander, OH and Diana (Michael) McLain of Mount Gilead, OH; grandchildren: Holly (Michael) Geissler and Amy McLain; great grandchildren: Celeste Harrison and Harlow McLain Redmond; siblings: Maxine Brookhart, Martha Horvath, Carl (Jane) Shipley, and Joan (Carl) Gustafson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents: Dennis and Beryl; her husband, Jack; a daughter, Marsha Owsley; a grandson, John Harrison; a brother, Don Shipley; and sisters: Emma Hodder, Helen Bradley, and infant Donna Bell Shipley.

Her family will greet friends from NOON to 2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A celebration of her life will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow at Rivercliff Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lana's memory to either Hospice of Morrow County and/or First Baptist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Lana's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.