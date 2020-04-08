Lanny R. VanHouten, age 77 of Cardington died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born on December 4, 1942 in Mt. Vernon to the late Roger A. and Kathryn M. (Ralston) VanHouten.

Lanny was a graduate of Mount Gilead High School with the Class of 1960. He went on to receive his Associate Degree at an Electronics School in Columbus. Lanny was a Supervisor of Manufacturing at ITT North Electric where he retired from. After retirement he worked at C & D Technologies in Arizona.

Lanny enjoyed hunting, camping, guns, knives and fast cars. He recently had started collecting coins. Lanny was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Brown's Fan.

On December 6, 1963, Lanny married M. Berniece Hamon in Haysi, VA. and she survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Lanny is survived by a son, Rick (Jodi) VanHouten and a daughter, Tammy (JR) Graham both of Mt. Gilead; 4 grandchildren: Maurissa (Nick) Mckitrick of Mt. Gilead, Adam VanHouten of Mt. Gilead, Taylor VanHouten of Hillard and Abbie VanHouten of Mt. Gilead; 1 brother, Terry (Becky) VanHouten of Westerville; and his dog, Toby and cats, Lucy and Sassy.

A private family service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. Those wishing to attend the Graveside Service at the Bryn Zion Cemetery are able to with an estimated arrival time of 2:45 PM. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by CDC.

Those wishing to share a memory of Lanny or to express a condolence may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.