Larry R. Gregory, age 56, of Chesterville, passed away at his home, Sunday, October 25, 2020.

On September 28, 1964, Larry was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, a son of the late John Herman and Shirley Maxine (Lane) Gregory. He graduated from Highland High School in the Class of 1982.

For many years he worked as a machinist at H.P.M. in Mount Gilead then at Precision Tooling in Sunbury.

Larry was a great outdoorsman. He loved fishing, foraging wild mushrooms, trap shooting and bow hunting. One of his passions was to spend weekends with fellow flint knappers. He didn't hesitate to lend a hand when a friend or family member needed help. Larry also spent time volunteering teaching teenagers archery at Marengo Christian Church and Sportsmans Fellowship. It didn't matter how big or small of a job it was like building a log home or replacing a distributor cap on a friend's car. He was an accomplished mechanic and machinist. He was a caregiver for his father, mother, and sister as they struggled with serious illnesses. His passing has left a big hole everyone's hearts and he will be greatly missed.

Larry is survived by two sisters, Penny June Gregory of Brunswick, Georgia and Marla Cay Butler of Tucson, Arizona; one Uncle, Wilbur Dean Gregory of Idaho; three nephews: Lance Joseph Sabbe, John Paul Sabbe, Mathew Arron Pope; and one niece, Melissa Jo King. He had three grand nephews and four grand-nieces as well two great grand- nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Joan Marguerite Gregory.

A private memorial service will be held by his family. He will be laid to rest with his parents in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Marengo Christian Church and Sportsmans Fellowship, P.O. Box 279, Marengo, OH 43334.

