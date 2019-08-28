Laura E. Coleman, age 71, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday morning, August 26, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

On April 14, 1948, Laura was born in Galion, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Catherine E. (Fuhrer) Morrison. She graduated from Northmor High School in the Class of 1966.

Laura married the love of her life, Frank D. Coleman, on November 26, 1969, at her parents' home in Johnsville. They shared nearly 50 wonderful years together as husband and wife.

For the last 13 years, Laura worked as a Statistics Director for NASDA/USDA. She excelled at her job and developed lasting relationships with farmers from all over.

Family meant the world to Laura. She was all about her six grandchildren, never missing a sporting event or 4-H livestock show they were participating in. She also loved her evening rides through the country with Frank to check on crops or to just spend time together. She liked to relax by watching whatever sport was on the television at the time, especially Ohio State.

Laura was the matriarch of the family, always taking care of everyone and everything. She was a strong-willed leader who always put her family first.

Laura will be dearly missed by her husband, Frank, of Mount Gilead; her daughter, Amy (Todd) Guinther of Bucyrus and their children: Colton, Kendyl, Weston; her son, Adam (Margaret) Coleman of Lakeville and their children: Derek, Reid, Katelyn; three siblings: Helen (Jerry) Matuch of Galion, Bob (Karen) Morrison of Johnsville, Linda (Sam) Schlatter of Paulding; a sister-in-law, Joyce Morrison of Johnsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie (Steve) February; and a brother, Lloyd Morrison.

A private family graveside service will be held at Shauck Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Laura's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.