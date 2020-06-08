Lewis L. Crissinger, age 71, of Marion, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born on June 26, 1948 to the late Harold and Catherine (Cwolle) Crissinger Sr.

He is survived by his son Mike Ulrey, daughter Elaine Crissinger, 3 grandchildren, a great niece Emmy Crissinger, brothers Jack, Harold Jr and Steve Crissinger, and sister Pat Kates. He is preceded in death by brothers Jim, Bill and Rusty Crissinger and sisters Jane Neibert, Penny McKenzie and Mary Crissinger.

There will be no services at this time. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio was entrusted to serve the Crissinger family.