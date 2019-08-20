Linda Lee Campbell, 82, gained her heavenly wings on August 19, 2019 passing away at her home in Morral.

She was born July 18,1937 in Cardington to the Late Walter McElroy and Doris (George) Wilson.

After a loving upbringing by Charles and Doris Wilson, she graduated from Cardington High School in 1954. During her high school years she was awarded first in state for public speaking along with being crowned the May Queen. After meeting at the May Day Dance, Linda married Richard Curts in 1955. Together they began their family. After welcoming two daughters into the world the family moved to Florida where their family continued to grow with two sons. Following Richard's untimely death, Linda and the boys moved back to her hometown of Cardington.

Rooted in her Christian faith, Linda began attending Gilead Friends Church and working at the Gilead Christian School as a preschool teacher. It was through her sister Judy, that she would find a second chance at love with Dallas Campbell whom she was married to for 32 years. Vowed into marriage on July 18th, 1987 Linda's love grew adding the families of another son and daughter.

Together Linda and Dallas attended the Gilead Friends Church. Linda's faith and love for the Lord was strong. She served as a prayer warrior for countless friends and family over the years.

Linda and Dallas shared a love for the outdoors, enjoying many camping trips and evenings out on the back porch. Linda always enjoyed watching the butterflies and hearing the birds sing. Together they always had their loving cocker spaniel Jazzy by their side.

LInda always cherished the moment, she was soft spoken and always had the perfect words to comfort you. She treasured the sentimental things in life especially her photographs and cards.

In addition to her loving husband Dallas, Linda is survived by three daughters, Melissa (John) Berridge of Marion, Tami (Gary) Zipprer of Lakeland (FL), Karen Hanshaw of Marion. Three sons Richard (Peg) Curts of Richwood, Eric Curts of Canton, Glen (Lori) Campbell of Morral.

Linda is loved and missed by 16 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by father Charles Wilson; sisters Becky Patterson and Judy Fridley, and Son in Law Gerald Hanshaw.

Funeral services for Linda L. Campbell will be held at 6:00pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Ron Ellyson officiating.

Visitations will be held on Friday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Gilead Friends Church or Ohio Health Hospice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.