Lora Ann Huffine, 51, of Marengo, passed away at home on September 17, 2020 at 12:21pm peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 12,1969 in Mount Gilead to Barbara Black Hudgel (Greenawalt) and Thomas Hudgel. She married her husband, Harry Carl Daniel, on June 17, 1994 in Mt. Gilead. He is still surviving.

Also surviving is her mother Barbara Black Hudgel (Greenawalt) of Fulton; Father, Thomas Hudgel of Marengo; Three daughters, Cherokee Huffine of Ashley, OH, Timber (Wyatt) Sams of Shadyside, OH and Shelby (Brandon) Nichols. Seven grandbabies, Anavey, Nevaeh, Colton, Peyton, Madilyn, Braxton and Brody; Two sisters, Kimberly Smith (Hudgel) of Salado, Tx and Bobbie Jo Hudgel of Cardington, OH; In-laws, Joy and Harry Huffine; a lot more of family members and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her granddaughter Mia Lynn Biddle; brother, Jeffery Allen Hudgel of Fulton, OH. Grandparents, Marjorie and Paul Greenawalt of Mt. Gilead, OH and Evelyn and Virgil Hudgel of Urbana, OH.

She attended Cardington Lincoln schools. She had many loves and interest but especially loved going fishing, playing bingo, gardening, watching her hummingbirds and going to the Hollywood Casino. She loved Michigan and loved even more going against anyone who loved Ohio State Football. She loved the rivalry. She loved watching and playing with her grandbabies. She loved watching her granddaughter Anavey play softball. She retired from Angels Home Care and Miracle Home Care where she provided love and compassion to every patient and family she cared for.

Friends and family may call on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at the conclusion of the visiting hours at 1:00 PM and the burial will follow in the Fulton Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Lora's memory are asked to consider making a donation in care of Gompf Funeral Service to help with her funeral expense.

