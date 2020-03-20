Louise A. Rickard, age 86, of Mount Gilead, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Bennington Glenn Nursing Center. She was born on April 10, 1933 in Harrisburg, Ohio to the late Roy M. and Mary E (Chenoweth) Benjamin.

Louise was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus. After high school, she worked as a waitress and legal secretary for several years, rising to vice president at Louisville Title in Columbus before relocating to Morrow County where she worked for 25 years as a secretary for the Cardington Lincoln School District. Not one to be idle, after retirement she also worked for The Sentinel newspaper and Hidden Lakes Campground. Louise was a supporter of the Cardington High School Drama Club and volunteered her time to design and sew costumes for many years.

On Feb. 16, 1951 in Columbus, Louise married Chester J. Rickard and he survives her. In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by 3 sons: Edward Rickard of Green Bay, WI, Christopher Rickard (and wife Barb) of Marion and Larry Rickard (and wife Danielle) of Ostrander; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Malcom Benjamin of Galloway.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brother David Benjamin.

Due to the current circumstances, the Rickard family has elected to wait and hold a public memorial service at a later date. Once a service date and time are chosen by the family it will be posted publicly.

Those who would like to make a memorial donation in Louise's memory are asked to consider the Morrow County Humane Society or the Cardington H.S. Drama club.

Those wishing to share a memory of Louise or to express a condolence to the Rickard family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.