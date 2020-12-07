Luella May Thomas, age 90 of Cardington, died unexpectedly from natural causes at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1930 in Marion County, the daughter of the late David and Minna (Mochel) Yake.

Luella grew up near Waldo, Ohio and graduated from Waldo High School. She had worked as a telephone operator in Cardington before marriage.

She and Samuel Thomas were married on July 3, 1949. Sam and Luella celebrated 65 years of marriage before Sam's passing in 2014. They had three children, Eloise, Elaine and Allen.

Her entire adult life was spent on a farm between Cardington and Waldo. Farming was a major source of their livelihood. For several years they owned and operated the Waldo Dari Bar. They were both members of the Cardington American Legion and the Chestor Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society. They enjoyed many bus trips throughout the country and were particularly fond of their visits with their daughter, Elaine (Browning) in the various states she lived in - Florida, Nova Scotia, California, and Texas.

Sam and Luella had been long-term members at Windfall Lutheran church and have been members at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Cardington for the last several years. They enjoyed many long-lasting relationships and were loved by all.

Luella was a great homemaker. She loved cooking, baking and sewing. She was a long-term participant in a church sewing group and also baked pies for many events. She loved family visits and staying in touch with her high school classmates and long-term friends. One of the pieces of advice that she lived by and is a great commentary on her kindness to others was her saying, 'If you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all'.

Family and friends were highly valued. They enjoyed their children, Eloise (Mark) Burfield from Bolivar, Ohio, Elaine (Doug) Browning from the Dallas, Texas area, and Allen (Bonnie) Thomas from the Mount Gilead area. Sadly, to say, Elaine preceded Sam in death at the age of 48.

They also enjoyed eight grandchildren. Eloise's family: Laura (Chris) Lang and Melissa Burfield; Elaine's family: David Browning, Michael (Sarah) Browning; and Allen's family: Jeremiah (Angie) Thomas, Angelique (Steve) Kimberling, Brooks (Tracy) Thomas and Jordan Thomas; plus step grandchildren Stephanie (Jonathan) Gray, Shannon (Josh) Smith, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her father and mother, husband Sam, and daughter Elaine, Luella was preceded in death by brothers Clarence, Don, Bob and George Yake. Surviving brother and sister is Dick Yake and Marilyn (Don) Wertz.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at Gompf Funeral Home and Pastor Steven Dennis officiating. The burial will follow in the Windfall Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran church, 336 West Main Street, Cardington, OH 43315, or the American Cancer Society via Gompf Funeral Home.