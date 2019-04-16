Lynn Kennedy Burnside, age 81, of Mount Gilead, passed away at his home Sunday, April 14, 2019.

On January 11, 1938, Lynn was born at home in Marion County, son of the late Harold Elbert Burnside and Gladys Anita (Kennedy) Williams. He graduated from Edison High School in 1956.

Over the years he worked as a truck driver, along with numerous other jobs. He loved to spend his spare time fishing.

He is survived by his elder brother, Harold (Marilyn) Elbert Burnside Jr. of Pemberville, OH; his children: Susan (Joe Kelly) Burnside-Kelly, Jeff (Michael LeHue) Burnside, both of Columbus, Steve (Lyn) Burnside of the United Kingdom; his grandchildren: John (Erin) Tennant III, Ty Tennant, Drew (Amie) Tennant, Madeleine Kelly, Marissa Kelly and Maxwell Burnside; and his great grandchildren: Gwen, Julian, and Cora Tennant.

Memorial services will be announced by his family at a later date.

