Marcella Jean Van Sickle, age 85, of Marengo, died peacefully at her home on Monday, December 16, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

Retired self-employed farmer Marcella and her late husband raised grain and livestock. Born October 13, 1934 in Paintsville, KY. Life member of Stephen Chaney Post 7201 in Marion, Ohio. Member of Harmony Baptist Church. She loved to travel, having traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Marcella loved spending time in her garden and tending her flowers. She mostly loved her "little children."

Preceded in death by husband, Harold Van Sickle; son, Jeffrey D. Ward; mother, Anna Ramey. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, John K. and Carla Ward of Marengo; daughters, Teresa Esola of Washington DC, Lori Rayburn of Grove City, Angela Van Sickle of Marengo; sisters, Peggy Frame of Fredericktown, Joann Van Hoose of Flat Gap, KY; brothers, Marion Ed (Ann) McKenzie of Herald, CA, James Donald McKenzie of Sunbury, Terry (Sherry) McKenzie of Flat Gap, KY, Tom (Gwen) McKenzie of Flat Gap, KY; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Friends received 5 to 7 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM Saturday. Pastor Chuck Wythe officiating. Interment Marengo Cemetery. Contributions may be made to – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 in Marcella's memory.

