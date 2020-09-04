Margaret E. Sennhenn, age 96, longtime resident of Brownhelm Township, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00, at Mill Hollow Park, Carriage Barn and Shelter #1, 51211 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH. Pastor Steve Dennis will officiate.

