1/1
Margaret E. Sennhenn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret E. Sennhenn, age 96, longtime resident of Brownhelm Township, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00, at Mill Hollow Park, Carriage Barn and Shelter #1, 51211 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH. Pastor Steve Dennis will officiate.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Margaret's family. To read her full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved