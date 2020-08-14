Margaret J. "Margie" (Stump) Thompson, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully at her home, early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

On October 22, 1939, Margie was born in Crestline, Ohio, a daughter of the late John J. and Margaret E. (Spangler) Stump. She attended Crestline High School.

As a young woman, Margie was visiting her sister in Fulton and was out to eat at a restaurant. A young man walked by, saw her, and wanted to know who she was. He found out through a friend and was introduced to Margie. On January 11, 1959, Margie married the love of her life, Robert E. "Rob" Thompson. They lovingly shared the last 61 years together as husband and wife. Also, she enjoyed 61 years of harassing Rob.

Over the years, Margie cherished her role of mom and homemaker. She also worked outside of the home at Cardington Packing and Pamida.

Margie loved her cars. She liked driving fast and may have been the "queen of road rage." She traveled all over Ohio and surrounding states to show her cars, winning several hundred awards at various car shows. She still owned one of her prize possessions, a red 1974 Javelin.

Margie also loved the great outdoors. She enjoyed going camping with her family, fishing and mushroom hunting. She also liked doing puzzles, playing cards, and was a huge Ohio State fan.

Most important to Margie was her family. She loved raising her children and then always having the grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren running around the house. She would not have known what to do without a kid in her house.

Margie will be dearly missed by her husband, Rob, of Mount Gilead; three children: Bret (Jill) Thompson of Cardington, Bambi Lynn Fout, Robert (Leana) Thompson Jr. of North Woodbury; 10 grandchildren: Zach, Mac, Snapper (Lisa), Eric (Heather), Amanda (Nick), Jeramie (Kari), Mike (Tina), Casey, Chyenne, Dakota; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; five brothers: John Stump of Marion, James Stump of Mount Gilead, Robert (Annette) Stump of Marion, Raymond (Evelyn) Stump of Crestline, Paul (Norma) Stump of FL; and a sister, Loretta Kitts of Caledonia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children: Tonya Elaine Thompson, Robin J. Thompson Taylor; and two brothers: George and Charles Stump.

Margie's family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin there at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Margie's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, or Meals on Wheels.

