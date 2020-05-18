Margaret Joan Cook, 73, of Tucson, AZ, unexpectedly passed away in her home on January 27, 2020. She was born February 5, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio as the eleventh of thirteen children. Joan graduated from Cardington High School Class of 1964. Preceded in death by Father, Chester A Thompson; Mother, Cecilia B. (Ward) Thompson Hetrick; brothers, Lowell, Arnold, Paul, and James (Jimmy); Sisters, Hester, Irene, Melanie, Alene, and Marie. Survived by her loving and devoted Husband, Ronald D. Cook, with whom they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on March 1st; Children, Timothy (Apryl), Michael and Scott Cook; Grandchildren, Andrea (Luke) Laminack, Erika (Mitchell) McLean, Ryan (Devin) Cook, Tyler, Simon, Elliott and Audrey Cook and Ben Andrade; Great-Grandchildren, Wyatt Laminack, Mason McLean, Parker Cook; Siblings, Robert (Margie) Thompson, Ronnie (Donna) Thompson and Ernestine High; along with many close friends. Joan was Baptized into Christ June 5th, 1983. She gained strength and comfort knowing that losing a loved one is only temporary and that someday we in Christ will all be reunited together in Heaven. She thought of that reunion often and is now enjoying it. This brings us comfort now. Joan had been struggling with failing health for several years. Our comfort is knowing she is no longer in pain. Joan and Ron moved from Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Tucson, AZ on Aug 8, 1988. She worked as a Nurses Aid at several nursing homes and hospitals in Morrow County and Tucson. Additionally, Joan enjoyed staying in touch with High School classmates – but especially loved ALL family, rejoicing in, and celebrating when hearing of all the great and positive accomplishments or milestones everyone has achieved. A Celebration of Her Life was held at her and Ron's home in Tucson on Saturday February 8. Due to the World situation, we are foregoing Funeral Services, but we invite anyone who knew her to a graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington, Ohio on May 26th at 1:00pm. A Memorial Video of her life can be viewed at www.margaretjoancook.com. In Lieu of flowers, Joan would want each of you to contribute to a charity that is close to your heart in remembrance of her.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020.