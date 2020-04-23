Margaret JoAnn Evert, 87, of Mt. Gilead, died peacefully Wednesday morning April 22, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lexington.

She was born October 22, 1932 in Caledonia to the late Goldith Catherine (Highly) Phelps and John Lee Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Evert, they were married April 2, 1954 in Indiana and he died January 24, 1994, also preceding her in death were her siblings: Robert Mitchell, Charles Phelps and Harriet Sedgwick

Margaret took great pride in taking care of other people, she was a true "caregiver." She loved her Christian faith. She was also known for taking care of her dogs and cats along with the outside animals, they never went hungry under her watch.

Margaret loved her entire family, being a grandmother was very special to her.

Surviving are her children: Donald (Mary) Evert Jr. of Sparta, Theresa Ann (George) Ayers of Lexington and Donna Kathryn Robertson of Johnstown.

Grandchildren: Travis Lee (Joey Lynn) Robertson, Terri Lee Evert, Marie Nicole (Joe Honaker) Evert and Amber Sue Evert.

Great grandchildren: Jordan Micheal Evert and Carlos Jay Honaker.

One sister: Phyllis (Tom) Mallory of Blissfield, Michigan.

Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Shoup (Thompson Township) Cemetery.

Due to the current health situation there will be private family calling hours only.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St, Mount Gilead, OH 43338

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.