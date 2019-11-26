Marian Lee Soulier-McBride, 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A Celebration of Life ceremony and reception will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.: First Baptist Church event building located behind the church in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Marian, or "Mo", was born on February 5, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Gertrude Soulier. She graduated from high school in Mt. Gilead, Ohio and continued her education at Cosmetology school in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met and married her ﬁrst husband, Stephen McCreight. They had three children, Cassondra, Stephanie, and Samantha.

Marian was an Amethyst level Master Stylist with extensive work and education experience. She loved serving and connecting with customers, helping them feel beautiful. Marian worked in a variety of settings including her own salon, private salons, and large, corporate salons: The Bon Marche: 8 years, and JC Penny Hair Studios: 25 years where she received 18 "All Stars Achievement Awards", and 2 "Champion Stylist Awards," then ﬁnally retired in 2016.

In 1990, she met her second husband, Daniel McBride and they married on Friday the 13th of September, 2002. After they retired, they sold their home in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Sandpoint, Idaho. They built their beautiful new home in Seven Sisters, and received the keys on September 11, 2018. Marian enjoyed the view of Schweitzer Mountain from their home and loved watching the skiers coming down the slopes during winter.

Marian had a zest for life, family, and loved nature. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, dancing, camping, swimming, hiking, and had a deep passion for animals. She volunteered at the local pet shelters, soup kitchens, and used her cosmetology skills to bless residents of nursings homes. She had a deep love and pride of country and considered herself a ﬁerce patriot. Marian was a social butterﬂy, quick to make friends wherever she went.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel McBride; daughters, Cassondra, Stephanie, and Samantha, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; her sisters Barbara Fricke of Mount Gilead, Ohio; and Elizabeth Perkins of Chandler, Arizona, nieces and nephews, and beloved pets, Bell Bell and Daisy Mae.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Billy and Johnny Soulier; niece, Lori Perkins, and nephews, John and Darren Fricke, and all her cherished pets that were like children to her.

Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Marian's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com or www.mykeeper.com/proﬁle/MarianSoulierMcbride/ and sign her guest book.