Marilyn A. Hill-Wenger, age 79 of Mount Gilead, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home. She was born on August 26, 1940 to the late W. Davis and Irene (Mabrey) Minor in Oakland, CA.

Marilyn had worked 27 years for Travelers Insurance. She was very active with the Gilead Friends Church, helping with different activities and praying for missionaries. Marilyn enjoyed eating out with Fred and traveling to various places. She loved reading and visiting with people and always enjoyed connecting with family and friends, she was the glue that kept the family together.

Marilyn had previously been married to Ronald Hill who proceeded her in death on November 15, 2011.

On November 21, 2007, Marilyn married Frederick Wenger in Morrow County, who survives.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by her children: Gaynel (David) Johnson of Zanesville, Ranel (Dan) Ferguson of Mt. Gilead and Robert (Elizabeth) Hill of Grass Valley, CA; a stepsister, Cherry Razek of Yosemite, CA; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Gilead Friends Church, 3613 Township Road 115, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the church with Pastor Richard Jones officiating.

