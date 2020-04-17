Marilyn R. Edgell, age 87 of Cardington, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home surrounded by many loved ones. She was born on August 11, 1932 to the late Doyle and Opal (Huffman) Ocker.

Marilyn was a graduate of Cardington High School in the Class of 1950. She then went on to be a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Marilyn enjoyed her grandchildren, her Florida home and family, watching softball, baseball, and bowling as well as reading a good book.

In 1950 Marilyn married Richard Dale Edgell in Greenup, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2008.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Debra Edgell of Cardington; 2 daughters-in-law: Carol Edgell and Betty Edgell and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for the family will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Fulton Cemetery with Pastor Ed Colegrove officiating.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by two sons, Richard and Terry Edgell and 2 siblings: Sandra Waddell and Donald Ocker.

