Marion Myrtle (Campbell) Baker

Service Information
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH
43338
(419)-946-3040
Obituary
Marion Myrtle (Campbell) Baker, 82, of Cardington, died peacefully in her sleep October 12, 2019, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Marion's family will greet friends from 6 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Crossville, IL.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Marion's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Gilead, OH   (419) 946-3040
