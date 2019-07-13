Marjorie Anne Dudley (nee Mason) 90, of Boulder City, NV, passed with peace and grace on July 8th with family at her side.

Predeceased by her loving husband Col. Paul Dudley USAF of 69 years in 2015, her daughter Diane Trimble in 2016 and granddaughter Christine Yaworsky in 2005. Marjorie is survived by daughters Barbara Frost , Oklahoma City, Linda Dudley-Olsen, Boulder City, NV., and sons Paul Dudley ll, Hoschton, GA, Michael Dudley, Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Dr. James Dudley, Henderson, NV, as well as 19 grand children and 27 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was also predeceased by her mother Florence Mason, father William Mason, sister Betty Bill and brother Marvin Mason, survived by sister, Pauline Fuller, Charlotte Loren-Plumley, and Judy Powell, all of Morrow County, Ohio.

Marjorie was born in Africa, Ohio, and grew up on the family dairy farm outside of Marengo, Ohio. She married her high school sweet heart Paul in1946 and led an exciting and rewarding life as a wonderful military wife and mother traveling to, and living in, multiple interesting cities and countries.

She was a loving wife, mother, grand mother and great grand mother and will be greatly missed by all. A private family funeral will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary and cemetery, Las Vegas, NV., Saturday July 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to the or the .