Marjorie M. Henry, age 92 of Mount Gilead, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at home. She was born on January 18,1927 to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Mosher) Wood. Marjorie was 2 years old when her mother died and Francis (Green) Wood raised her as her own.

Marjorie graduated from Marengo High School in 1945. In 1946 and 1947 she attended Cleveland Bible College, which is now Malone University in Canton, Ohio.

Marjorie is survived by three sons and their wives: Michael and Diane of Toledo, Mark and Catherine of Roanoke, VA, Douglas and Roxann of Mt. Gilead; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

On June 12, 1948 Marjorie married Wilbur Henry at the Alum Creek Friends Church, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2002.

Marjorie was an active, lifelong member of Alum Creek Friends Church near Marengo.

She served as a Spiritual Life Elder and a Director of the Youth Group. Teaching Sunday School was her longest area of service, beginning with Junior High Youth, then High School and on to adult groups, covering more than 50 years.

Marjorie was employed by Manufacturing Printers Company in Mount Vernon for 7 years, then retired from First Knox National Bank in Fredericktown in 1989.

Friends may call on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Alum Creek Friends Church, 3385 State Route 229, Marengo, OH 43334 at 4:00 p.m.

