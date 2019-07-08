Marjorie (Jackson) West, age 94, of Marengo and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Bennington Glen.

On December 6, 1924, Marjorie was born in Edison, OH, daughter of the late Charles Andrew and Clemma Jean (Grubb) Jackson. She graduated from Edison High School in the Class of 1942.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Raymond "Dewayne" West in January of 1946. They shared over 43 years as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on December 13, 1989.

Marjorie began working at the railroad depot in Shelby during the war and then was a clerk for Dr. Sweeny's office. Once she began having children, she was blessed to stay at home to take care of and raise them. She then worked as an insurance biller at the Morrow County Hospital for more than 20 years.

A woman of faith, Marjorie was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and also attended Edison United Methodist Church for many years. She was also a Past Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star in Mount Gilead.

Marjorie was a very gifted crocheter, knitter and seamstress. She always made "baggie bags," crocheted dish cloths and numerous dresses. She was also a great cook and was especially known for her pies. She helped raise and feed all of the neighborhood children. She loved playing piano and singing.

Marjorie will be remembered as a beautiful, caring woman who was always busy helping and taking care of others.

Marjorie is survived by three children: Jackie (Don) Gruber of Jacksonville, TX, Lee (Shirley) West of Mount Gilead, Susan Riley; daughter-in-law, Joyce West, of Edison; 12 grandchildren: Kirsten, Donnie, Jennifer, Lisa, Doug, Tim, Sasha, Tavis, Tracy, Shannon, Hollie, Shana; 24 great grandchildren: Tiffany, Marjorie, Barrett, Cade, Kalan, Parker, Alina, Annobea, Krimsen, Zayden, Nicholai, Kirlyan, Ayzlinn, Ashleigh, Cory, Skyler, Logan, Hayden, Morgan, Keegan, Jillian, Andrew, Madison, Brogan; and three great- great grandchildren: Ivan, Eugenia and Fay.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Doug West; and three brothers: Carl, Don and Harold Jackson.

Marjorie's Family will greet friends from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will take place there at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to the music ministries of Trinity United Methodist Church or Edison United Methodist Church.

Marjorie's family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to all of the doctors and staff at Bennington Glen that have taken such wonderful care of her over the last decade.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Marjorie's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.