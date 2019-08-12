Mark E. Clements, age 70 of Cardington, died unexpectedly Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1948 in Galion to the late Tollie Earl and Winifred "Winnie" Jean (Westbrook) Clements.

Mark was a 1967 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. He was an engineer for HPM for 32 years.

Mark was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed taking care of his draft horses and enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger. Mark was a jack of all trades and loved tinkering on all sorts of things. He enjoyed the wetlands he and Maryann had on their property and all the wildlife that visited it. Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and he never met a stranger.

On June 6, 1970, Mark married Maryann (Wilt) at the Church of the Nazarene in Cardington and she survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by 3 daughters: Wendi (Tim) Reichardt of Cardington, Denise Owens (Shawn Johnson) of Marion, Amie Adams of Beaver, PA; grandchildren; Zackery Adams of US Marine Corps, Morgan Adams and Kayla Adams both of Beaver, PA, Alexis Reichardt of Cardington; 2 brothers, Randall (Brenda) Clements of Marion and Damon (Shelly) Clements of Zebulon, N.C.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

