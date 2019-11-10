Marsha L. Shirley, age 82 of Galion, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Signature of Galion. She was born on November 8, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Marshall & Margaret (Johnson) Westbrook.

Marsha was a graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. She went on to work at I.T.T as a computer programmer for 20 years. Marsha was a member of the sewing club in her earlier years.

On April 1, 1955 in Cardington, Marsha married Richard O. Shirley and he survives in Galion.

In addition to her husband, Marsha is survived by her daughter: Tami Loyer of Columbus; 2 siblings: Lavern Westbrook and Nida (Larry) Slaughter both of Galion; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, 2 children: Richard Shirley and Teri Gullet and 2 siblings: Ray Westbrook and Linda Rogers.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11:30 to 1:30 PM at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. The funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 1:30 PM and the burial will take place in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Marsha are asked to consider Kindred Hospice of Mt. Vernon.

