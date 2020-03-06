Martha Livingston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Livingston.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Livingston passed away on February 25, 2020 in Baltimore, Ohio.

She was previously a resident of Morrow County and an active member of Morrow Bible Church. Martha was born on November 20, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and daughters Christy and Cathy. Martha is survived by sons, Charles, Brad and Van; daughters, Vicky and Melony; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is to be cremated and a 3 p.m. memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at Morrow Bible Church, 423 County Road 204.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.