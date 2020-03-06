Martha Livingston passed away on February 25, 2020 in Baltimore, Ohio.

She was previously a resident of Morrow County and an active member of Morrow Bible Church. Martha was born on November 20, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and daughters Christy and Cathy. Martha is survived by sons, Charles, Brad and Van; daughters, Vicky and Melony; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is to be cremated and a 3 p.m. memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at Morrow Bible Church, 423 County Road 204.