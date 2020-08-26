Martha R. Armstrong, age 93 of Cardington, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Bennington Glenn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1927 in Cardington to the late Minor N. and Cecil C. (DeBolt) Maxwell.

Martha was a 1945 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School and had went on to drive a school bus for both the Cardington and Whetstone Schools. She also was a member of the Cardington First United Methodist Church.

On June 20, 1946 in Cardington, Martha married Joy M. Armstrong and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2006.

Martha was a member of the Morrow County Conservation Club and loved to go camping with her family. She also had made ammo during the World War II to help out her nation.

Left to cherish Martha's memories are her 2 children: Robert (Cookie) Armstrong on Cardington and Leslie Armstrong of Mount Gilead; 1 sibling: Marshall Maxwell; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Wanda Dennis, Ruth McPhena, Lawrence Rose and Chester Maxwell as well as 2 grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday August 28, 2020 a the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington from 12:30 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Pastor Paul Turner will officiate and Martha will then be buried in the Glendale Cemetery. A live stream of Martha's funeral service will be shown on Facebook on the Gompf Funeral Service-Live page, the live stream will start at 1:30 PM.

